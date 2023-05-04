USC Lancaster is offering its annual Arts + Sciences Adventure Camp this summer to rising sixth- through ninth-graders.
Lancaster Promise Neighborhood (LPN) has partnered with the USCL camp and set up scholarships for students in the attendance zone.
LPN Director Sh’Kur Francis said he wants the Promise Neighborhood kids to know they belong in the challenging fields of math and science.
“We need more engaging and life-giving experiences for our children in the zone because while they are performing better in the STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) disciplines, they do not feel a sense of belonging in certain fields,” Francis said.
“They need opportunities to envision their futures and engage meaningfully with STEM professionals who can serve as role models and mentors.”
Camp director Dr. Dwayne Brown, USCL assistant professor of mathematics, is one of those role models.
“I enjoy showing the students the usefulness of mathematics,” he said. “The students will receive tools, such as compasses and protractors, as well as instruction on how to use them.”
Students will also learn computer programming languages and create their own video games. Last year, campers were given a Texas Instruments calculator.
The six-week summer camp includes two three-week sessions. The first session, Applied Math, begins June 12 and the second session, Applied Science, begins July 10.
Sessions are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Each day includes applied math or science, computer programming and physical exercise.
The cost for both sessions is $200. The cost for one session is $120. Registration fee includes camp activities, T-shirt, camp supplies and snacks. Registration and payment must be made online.
Francis said the camp experience goes beyond just giving the kids something to do during the summer.
“We want them to know that we recognize their brilliance, believe in them and are committed to their success,” he said.
Applied Math
The applied math session, starting June 12, will include instruction on Unity, a professional 3D game development software which will allow the students to create their own kart-racing game like Mario Kart and Crash Team Racing. They will play their created games with other campers and with friends and family at home. At camp, they will participate in Esports League races against other schools and have a chance for their created game to be featured in Black Rocket master build of the game.
Applied Science
The Applied Science session, which begins July 10, will allow students to customize their Minecraft world by modifying the game with their own characters and tools. Students will learn scripting and logic statements to create new elements, and gaming mechanics to change the way they play the game. Students must have the Java version of Minecraft to take this class. Returning students can modify and build on their past creation.
Brown urges students to sign up early for camp because it fills up fast.
Students in the Lancaster Promise Neighborhood attendance zone will be given a code to sign up for free.
Dr. Walter Collins, USCL dean, said the university is pleased to partner with Lancaster Promise Neighborhood to provide the Summer Arts and Sciences Camp again this year.
“Last year’s camp offered rich and insightful activities for students to keep them engaged during the summer months,” he said. “Being on a college campus is a big deal for them and they enjoyed the hands-on experiences, as well as the fun learning projects.”
For more information, contact Brown at dwayneb@mailbox.sc.edu or 803-313-7037. Search for USCL Arts + Science Adventure Camp online to register.