Every seat in the room was filled as the Sun City Carolina Lakes homeowners association board faced 150 concerned residents last Wednesday, Aug. 23.
This was the first time the board had met publicly since a heated controversy over banning political stumping in the community caused it to cancel its July 26 meeting.
At the beginning of the contentious session, the Becky Hertzler, general manager with Associa, Sun City‘s management company, announced that all attendees must be seated, and that those who did not have a seat would have to leave the Lake House ballroom due to fire ordinances. The announcement was met with loud booing from the back of the room.
“You should have had it at the Lodge,” several people called out. Once the clamor died down, board President Autumn Somerville led the Pledge of Allegiance and called the meeting to order at 2 p.m.
Following a 20-minute routine business meeting, the board addressed open forum questions that had been submitted in advance of the meeting.
Fran Hohenberger spoke in support of the board, whom she said should be respected as volunteers.
“If you think it can be done better, the civil way is to volunteer, “ she said. “Those members of our community responsible for making threats – please stop.”
Her words prompted an undercurrent of booing from some in the crowd.
Melvin Threatt read from a prepared statement, which criticized the actions of the board.
“You have your own agenda, and it’s not to the benefit of us homeowners,” he said. Threatt capped his statement to the board with a suggestion: “You should resign your office.”
Some in the audience applauded. Following this, Threatt added a surprising addendum to his thoughts.
“We should pay each board member a stipend of $1,000 per year to offset some of their time spent,” he said. “That way, we’d probably have more confidence than in the way you’ve presented today.”
The meeting continued with people speaking both in support of the board’s recent actions and against them, while also addressing other community concerns.
Former board member Bob Ziembicki often stood and applauded speakers with whom he agreed, and took the mic himself at the end of the open forum.
Ziembicki said the board had overstepped its authority and its actions had divided the community. He urged the board to completely walk back its decision on banning political candidates, which it amended Aug. 15 to allow them, but with certain conditions.
Ziembicki is president of the SCCL Republican Club and his intention to host an event featuring presidential candidate Nikki Haley resulted in the HOA Board’s decision to strictly control the use of the community’s private amenity centers for public campaign events by declared candidates.
Greg Powell, vice president of the board, responded to Ziembicki’s remarks, and addressed the club reset, which changed club officers to leaders, among other things, in the last few minutes of the meeting.
Powell said he and other board officers had met with club officers through the summer and only one club, the Republican Club, had been challenging to work with. He said that once club officers understood the reasons for the change, they accepted the new system.
Board member Bob Poliquin said he had initially opposed the club reset because as a club president, he was told if he didn't sign onto the new system, he could not schedule rooms for meetings.
At precisely 3:30 p.m., Somerville closed the forum and the crowd dispersed.
Paper copies of the more than 1,000 petitions asking the board to reverse its decisions on the political stumping and club reset were delivered to board secretary Jim Odendahl after the meeting.