LANCASTER — Mr. Richard Allan Gaddy, 69, of Lancaster passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023, at his home.
He was born April 12, 1954, in Charlotte, N.C., a son of William R. Gaddy Sr. and the late Gwen Beach Gaddy. Mr. Gaddy was of the Baptist faith. He was a member of Indian Land Masonic Lodge No. 44. Mr. Gaddy served in the Korean Conflict and was a member of the American Legion Post 34 in Rock Hill. He enjoyed fishing, going to the shooting range, tinkering in his shop and riding his motorcycle. Mr. Gaddy loved his family.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mr. Gaddy will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, June 23, at Lancaster Funeral Home, with the Rev. Donnie Birchfield officiating.
Mr. Gaddy is survived by his wife, Peggy Young Gaddy of Lancaster; two stepdaughters, Lori Haddox and her husband, Phillip, of Charlotte, and Wendi Hensley and her husband, Allen, of Maiden, N.C.; a brother, William R. Gaddy Jr. of Rock Hill; a sister, Debra Hatley of Indian Trail, N.C.; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:50 p.m. Friday, June 23, at Lancaster Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the USO, P.O. Box 96860, Washington, DC 20077-7677; or to Disabled American Veterans (DAV), P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Gaddy.