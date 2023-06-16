LANCASTER — Mr. Richard Allan Gaddy, 69, of Lancaster passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023, at his home.

He was born April 12, 1954, in Charlotte, N.C., a son of William R. Gaddy Sr. and the late Gwen Beach Gaddy. Mr. Gaddy was of the Baptist faith. He was a member of Indian Land Masonic Lodge No. 44. Mr. Gaddy served in the Korean Conflict and was a member of the American Legion Post 34 in Rock Hill. He enjoyed fishing, going to the shooting range, tinkering in his shop and riding his motorcycle. Mr. Gaddy loved his family.