ROCK HILL — Ms. Kelly Lynn Brown died Wednesday night, July 19, 2023, at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill.
Services are incomplete and will be directed by Jerry Hartley Funeral Home, 684 Hubbard Drive, Lancaster.
