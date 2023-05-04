Country cannot afford to keep borrowing
I checked the national debt clock as I began this letter, and each citizen owes $94,751 to pay off the national debt. If only taxpayers pay, it will take $247,766 each.
I can’t afford that, and neither can our country. The debt ceiling is a hot topic now. This is how much money our government can legally borrow to keep the country running.
The struggle to reach an agreement on this issue really brings to light one of the fundamental differences between Democrats and Republicans.
Democrats believe that we are not taxed enough and want more money (taxes) to continue extravagant spending and increase spending, such as student loan forgiveness and expanding Medicaid. Both are wonderful ideas, but the point is that we cannot afford what we are already spending without adding more to the debt.
Republicans believe that the government spends too much, and such should reduce expenses. They have drafted a bill to raise the debt ceiling if the government reduces spending.
The Democrats have named this bill DOA — dead on arrival — and say they will not reduce spending. So much for bipartisan teamwork.
I know if I constantly ask someone for money, they will eventually say “no!” These other countries help fund our debt because it benefits them, not because they like us.
Eventually, we will hit our limit and it will all crash down, and we will have politicians looking like fools, saying, “How did that happen?”