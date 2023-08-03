LANSPTS-08-05-23 BUFORD SCRIMMAGE

Two Buford High School defenders tackle a Latta player during their scrimmage at Cheraw High School on Thursday, Aug. 3.

 Mac Banks

CHERAW — Buford High School head football coach Joe Watson said he feels like his team is right where it needs to be after its first scrimmage.

The Yellow Jackets took on Latta, Marlboro County and Cheraw in a six-team scrimmage Thursday, Aug. 3, at Cheraw High School. It was the first time the Buford team had strapped on the pads for actual contact against someone besides teammates.