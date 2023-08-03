CHERAW — Buford High School head football coach Joe Watson said he feels like his team is right where it needs to be after its first scrimmage.
The Yellow Jackets took on Latta, Marlboro County and Cheraw in a six-team scrimmage Thursday, Aug. 3, at Cheraw High School. It was the first time the Buford team had strapped on the pads for actual contact against someone besides teammates.
Each of the scrimmages had a 35-minute running clock. Each team would get to run five plays and then start running a full set of downs, trying to advance the ball from the 40-yard line.
Four teams were on the field at the same time with two going one way and two going the other. In the middle at the 50-yard line was a gaggle of coaches trying to shout out instructions.
With Buford seeing different teams, Watson said he saw some things he expected and other things he didn’t.
“Being a scrimmage, it is what it is,” Watson said. “There are little things we have got to correct, but I think we are on schedule.”
Watson said without any team having film on the others, it’s hard to know what you are walking into with these type of scrimmages.
“We are a little ahead schematically,” he said. “These guys are doing a good job. When we have a chance to game plan for people, we will be all right.”
In the three scrimmages, the Jackets looked best against Region 5 opponent Cheraw, which they will see later in the season on Oct. 20 at home.
Buford’s next scrimmage is a scheduled one-on-one at Lewisville High School in Chester County at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7.