Lancaster County sheriff’s Deputy Luke Humanik won the Director’s Physical Fitness Award at the Criminal Justice Academy last month.

 Kayla Vaughn

One student is chosen out of each class at the Criminal Justice Academy for being the most physically fit. Luke Humanik, a Lancaster County sheriff’s deputy, took home this honor in April.

Humanik, 25, says he was happy to complete the tasks that were set for him at the academy because they helped to prepare him for a career in law enforcement.

