One student is chosen out of each class at the Criminal Justice Academy for being the most physically fit. Luke Humanik, a Lancaster County sheriff’s deputy, took home this honor in April.
Humanik, 25, says he was happy to complete the tasks that were set for him at the academy because they helped to prepare him for a career in law enforcement.
“This was always my dream job,” he said. “I got a degree in something else and was working another job, but I wasn’t happy with what I was doing. This is what I always wanted to be doing.”
Humanik is a native of Jefferson and has been working at the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office since November 2022. He and his wife are expecting their first child.
The Director’s Physical Fitness Award is given to the student who has the fastest time on the academy’s Physical Abilities Test (PAT) and has completed all cadre-led runs and the Challenge Run. The Challenge Run is a 3-mile outdoor run that must be completed in 25 minutes or less to be eligible for the award.
Humanik says he won this award “by accident.” He did not realize at the time he was going through these obstacles that he had completed them so quickly. His PAT time was one minute and 14 seconds.
While physical fitness is important to the job, Humanik says a good attitude and communication skills are the most important qualities for an officer to have.
“You have to be prepared to deal with all kinds of people from all walks of life,” he said. “If you treat everyone like they are a normal person, they’ll talk to you. You just have to treat everyone with respect.”
If you are interested in a career at the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, visit lacoso.net.