Physical activity is extremely important to maintain good health or even improve your health. This is particularly true with older adults.
Unfortunately, inactivity increases with age. According to the CDC, by age 75, one in three men and one in two women will engage in no physical activity. The loss in strength and stamina reported by many older adults is directly attributed to lack of physical activity.
There is a misconception that physical activity needs to be strenuous to be effective. Physical activity simply needs to be purposeful, consistent and safe. Activities such as walking or gardening are effective means of physical activity.
Moderate exercise, such as stretching or strength training, is a great way to improve physical health, while improving range of motion and strength, while reducing one’s risk of falling or adverse health outcomes. Older adults can experience significant health benefits with a moderate amount of physical activity.
The benefits of physical activity are incredible! Older adults who engage in physical activity are more likely to maintain the ability to live independently, as compared to their sedentary peers.
Physical activity greatly reduces the risk of adverse health outcomes from coronary artery disease, hypertension and diabetes. Older adults often report a decrease in anxiety and depression and an overall increase in positive thinking when engaging in physical activity regularly. The benefits of physical activity are substantial and quite easily obtainable.
At our senior centers, we offer numerous programs that support physical activity. At both our Heath Springs and Lancaster centers, we have exercise equipment, such as stationary bikes and treadmills, available to our seniors. Our Heath Springs center even has an outdoor walking path for our clients to enjoy.
Each senior center hosts a daily exercise class. This class is quite easy to follow and can be modified to complete while seated.
Recently, we have begun a new program called Bingocize, in which the fun of bingo and benefits of exercise are combined. Many of our clients have reported that Bingocize does not feel like physical activity, but they can tell it is working.
As with any exercise program, we ask our clients to consult with their physician prior to engaging in our exercise programs.
The Lancaster County Council on Aging strives to promote total wellness for our clients. We want to encourage our clients to get out of their homes, join their peers and get moving.
Many older adults report the hardest part of being active is knowing where to start and having the support to do so. Our team and clients genuinely enjoy gathering at our senior centers for whatever the day may bring.
Kylie Craig is executive director of the Lancaster County Council on Aging.