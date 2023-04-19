Physical activity is extremely important to maintain good health or even improve your health. This is particularly true with older adults.

Unfortunately, inactivity increases with age. According to the CDC, by age 75, one in three men and one in two women will engage in no physical activity. The loss in strength and stamina reported by many older adults is directly attributed to lack of physical activity.

Kylie Craig is executive director of the Lancaster County Council on Aging.

