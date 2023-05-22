FORT LAWN — The South Carolina Gamecocks will find out fast about their 2023 football team.
South Carolina, coming off an 8-5 season and a second-straight bowl bid, launches the upcoming season in Charlotte against the University of North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium.
“It’s going to be tough,” said Gamecocks tight end coach Jody Wright of the Sept. 2 clash. “North Carolina has a really good quarterback (Drake May, the 2022 ACC Player of the Year).
“It will be a challenge, but we will find a way,” said Wright, the guest speaker at the annual Lancaster County Gamecock Club spring meeting Tuesday, May 16, at the Catawba Fish Camp in Fort Lawn.
Wright said the Gamecocks had a similar approach to close their 2022 season with back-to-back impressive wins over then-national title contenders Tennessee and Clemson.
The Gamecocks thumped Tennessee, 63-38 at home, and edged the rival Tigers in Death Valley, 31-30, to earn a Gator Bowl berth.
Those landmark wins came on the heels of a 38-6 conference road loss to Florida.
“After that game, I was feeling we didn’t deserve the cold pizza we got,” Wright said.
He said Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer was instrumental in South Carolina’s late-season turnaround and triumphs.
“It goes back to the leader,” Wright said. “What he did that week was amazing. The mindset was there. We put that Florida game behind us and played loose. His attitude and mindset were amazing. I’ve been around a lot of good coaches in my career, but he’s the best I’ve been around.”
Wright said the Gamecocks came out of spring practice confident.
“We’ve got a lot of good guys coming back and good guys coming in,” he said.
Wright noted the return of senior quarterback Spencer Rattler.
“He has stepped up coming off his finish last season,” Wright said of Rattler, who sparked the wins over Tennessee and Clemson. “Spencer throws the ball well on the run.”
He also noted the running game.
“You have got to be able to run the ball in the SEC, but you can’t be one-dimensional,” Wright said.
The Gamecocks took hits at running back with some transfers, but the garnet cupboard isn’t bare. They return Juju McDowell, along with versatile Dakereon Joyner, who has moved from receiver to the backfield, and added Mario Anderson, a transfer from Newberry College, where he was a NCAA Division II All-American.
But he said offensive line depth is a concern.
“We have to have guys step up,” he said. “I think Spencer Rattler will tell you the SEC pass rush is different from the Big 12. That pocket closes pretty quick. The hardest position to play in the SEC is the offensive line because most of the defensive linemen in SEC are a year away from playing in the NFL.”
Wright said the Gamecocks’ tight end position was bolstered by the transfer of Trey Knox to Columbia from SEC West foe Arkansas.
“He was an All-SEC freshman and we’re excited to have him,” Wright said. “He will be a good weapon for us.”
He noted some newcomers, including Nyckoles Harbor, a five-star recruit out of the Washington, D.C., area, where he’s a football and track star.
“Watching him run was something,” Wright said. “He has a special burst and catches the ball well.”
Wright added talented linebacker Grayson “Pup” Howard, a four-star recruit out of Jacksonville, Fla., is a key addition.
“He is strong and explosive, and has natural leadership,” Wright said. “People gravitate to him.”
He tipped his cap to the fans.
“You make South Carolina special,” he said. “There’s a great atmosphere at Williams-Brice.”
Lancaster County Gamecock Club president Kyle Rogers also saluted the supporters.
“You’re paramount in Gamecock athletics,” Rogers said. “We appreciate what you do.”
Rogers and club officials presented a check for $6,599.01 to the Gamecock Club. He added the club’s fourth annual tailgate football party is set for Oct. 21 when the Gamecocks visit Missouri.
“This will be our fourth one and we plan to have more fun this time,” he said, of the event to be held in the USC Lancaster main parking lot on Hubbard Drive. “We will have more coming out about this as it gets closer, but go ahead and set the date.”