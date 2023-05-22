LANSPTS-05-24-23 GAMECOCKS

Lancaster County Gamecock Club speaker Jody Wright talks about the upcoming season for the University of South Carolina football team.

 Robert Howey

FORT LAWN — The South Carolina Gamecocks will find out fast about their 2023 football team.

South Carolina, coming off an 8-5 season and a second-straight bowl bid, launches the upcoming season in Charlotte against the University of North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium.

Trending Videos