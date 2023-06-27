LANNWS-06-28-23 TD BANK

TD Bank market leadership and local bank staff, along with Lancaster County Councilman Brian Carnes and S.C. Rep. Mike Neese participate in the official ribbon-cutting June 17 for the reopening of TD Bank in Indian Land.

 supplied

TD Bank, trademarked as America’s Most Convenient Bank, recently reopened its Indian Land location.

“TD Bank is excited to respond to the growing community interest in this area by reopening a bank that so many individuals and businesses know and trust,” said Linda McGuigan, retail market president, Mid-South Metro for TD Bank. “We look forward to welcoming customers into our Indian Land store again and helping them achieve their financial goals.”