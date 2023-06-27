TD Bank, trademarked as America’s Most Convenient Bank, recently reopened its Indian Land location.
“TD Bank is excited to respond to the growing community interest in this area by reopening a bank that so many individuals and businesses know and trust,” said Linda McGuigan, retail market president, Mid-South Metro for TD Bank. “We look forward to welcoming customers into our Indian Land store again and helping them achieve their financial goals.”
The bank, at 8179 Charlotte Highway (near Food Lion), was designed with advice-based conversations in mind and features a flexible layout and sit-stand workstations to allow colleagues to quickly adapt the physical space to enable different types of conversations and respond to the amount of expected traffic on a given day.
To celebrate the opening, the bank hosted a ribbon-cutting and community event Saturday, June 17, which included entertainment, the Spire Motorsports show car, food trucks and games.
Lancaster County Council Vice Chair Brian Carnes was on hand to present TD Bank with a proclamation declaring June 17, 2023, as TD Bank Day in the county. S.C. District 44 Rep. Mike Neese also participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony and thanked TD Bank for its commitment to the area.