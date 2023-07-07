The Kershaw Town Council passed second reading of its $4.9 million budget Thursday, June 29, without raising taxes for its residents.
The 2023-24 budget, which took effect July 1, did not include any changes in the town’s garbage collection or water and sewer rates.
“We will not be raising taxes, but lowering them for the citizens,” Mayor Mark Dorman said.
In Kershaw, the tax millage will go up from 95.6 mills to 100 mills. However, this will be offset by the increase in the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST), which will increase from 3.52% to 6.014%.
Last year, the town brought in $475,554 from LOST; in the coming year, the town expects to raise $611,000 from LOST.
This increase in LOST revenue means Kershaw property owners at the 4% and 6% rates will likely not owe any property taxes on their homes, vehicles or commercial real estate. The few property owners taxed at the 10.5% rate, such as industrial sites and utilities, will see a large decrease in their town property tax bill.
This reduction in taxes will begin in January 2024, so those with any taxes due in 2023 will still owe town taxes.
“We are delighted that town of Kershaw property owners are benefiting from this reduction in property tax liability,” Dorman said. “The complex manner in which LOST is calculated makes it imperative that local citizens strive to shop Kershaw first, and then elsewhere in Lancaster County, so this benefit can continue in the future.”
During second reading, the town’s total expenses totaled $4,993,400, roughly $355,000 more than at first reading. The approved budget puts $2.7 million toward the general fund, $2.1 million in the water and sewer budget, and $145,000 in the hospitality tax fund.
Part of the budget’s expenses include buying a new garbage truck for $253,000 and a new utility truck for the water/sewer department, which will cost $70,000. The town plans to pay for these outright, as it has been saving for the garbage truck.
“These are not a want, they are a need,” Dorman said. “A need for these departments to do their job.”
Investing money
Council approved a consent resolution enabling it to participate in the Local Government Investment Pool through the S.C. Treasurer’s Office. The town plans to invest $2,200,000 in the pool. With interest rates around 5%, the town expects to earn roughly $88,000 from the fund this year.
“The good thing about this money is we can pull it out and use it anytime we may need it,” Dorman said.
Water/sewer ordinances
Council approved first readings of two water/sewer ordinances. One clarifies that annexation is needed for water and sewer services, as well as the financial obligation of extension of both services. The second stipulates that if a customer damages a water meter, the cost of labor and materials will be added to the customer’s bill.
County services
Council approved agreements with Lancaster County to continue partnerships for fire and enhanced Sheriff’s Office services. Council voted to ask that Lancaster County Council reconsider the town’s request to more equitably fund the full-time positions at the Kershaw Fire Department.
Property transfers, annexations
Council approved the property transfer of three town lots on East Marion Street to Haile Gold Mine. The town donated the properties as the future location of the historic Haile Gold Mine School building.
The council also held first reading to allow six properties owned by the town into the town limits. This would annex 96.55 acres of land into the town. These properties include the lower nine holes at the golf course, town reservoir property, the Kirkland Avenue water tank, property adjacent to Kershaw City Cemetery, property on East 1st Street/Blackwell Drive and property off of Blackmon Circle. Second reading will be Monday, July 17.
Stevens Park director
The Kershaw Community Park Council is looking for a director for Stevens Park, and asked for a letter of support from Kershaw Town Council, but the Town Council voted 4-2 against doing so. The KCPC also requested office space for the new director, but that vote was canceled after the council voted against the letter of support.