LANCASTER — Mr. Donald “Donnie” Mobley Jenkins, 69, passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023.

He was born Sept. 27, 1953, in Lancaster, a son of Vonnie Bowers Jenkins and the late Perry Mobley Jenkins. Donnie loved hunting, fishing and anything outdoors. He enjoyed watching football, NASCAR and going to yard sales every Saturday. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing softball. Donnie was an avid Clemson Tigers fan.

