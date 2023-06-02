LANCASTER — Mr. Donald “Donnie” Mobley Jenkins, 69, passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023.
He was born Sept. 27, 1953, in Lancaster, a son of Vonnie Bowers Jenkins and the late Perry Mobley Jenkins. Donnie loved hunting, fishing and anything outdoors. He enjoyed watching football, NASCAR and going to yard sales every Saturday. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing softball. Donnie was an avid Clemson Tigers fan.
Donnie is survived by his three children, Chase Jenkins (Margret), Courtney Hemby (Aaron) and Jeran Jenkins (Stephanie); eight grandchildren, Jael Jenkins, Zach Knight, Courtney Knight, Briar Hemby, baby Hemby on the way, Jeran Jenkins Jr., Katherine Guenther and Blake Guenther; and one great-grandson, Logan Bradley; his mother, Vonnie Jenkins; his brother, Dale Jenkins (Leslie); two sisters, Joye Whitaker (Donald) and Debbie Helms (Dennis); sister-in-law, Susan Jenkins; and a large extended family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Perry Jenkins; and his brother, Ronald Jenkins.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family of Mr. Donnie Jenkins.