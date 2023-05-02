Tennis
Indian Land: The Indian Land High School tennis team lost in its second round match to Riverside High School, knocking Indian Land out of the 4A state playoffs.
Indian Land lost 6-0 to Riverside on Monday, May 1, falling in each match by straight sets. Their closest match was at No. 4 singles as David Neicuilescu fell, 6-3, 6-3.
In No. 1 singles, Zachary Bandel fell, 6-2, 6-2; No. 2 singles Daniel Tishankova, 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 singles Dallas Taylor, 6-1, 6-0; and No. 5 singles Yash Mehra, 6-1, 6-0. In the only doubles match, Ashrith Gentela and Ethan Le lost, 6-0, 6-0.
In their first round match on Friday, April 28, against Aiken High School, Indian Land edged the Green Hornets, 4-3. The Warriors won three singles matches and the No. 1 doubles match.
Winning for the Warriors were Bandel at No. 1 singles, 6-4, 6-4; Tishankov at No. 2 singles, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4); and Taylor at No. 3 singles with a 6-1, 6-4 victory. Bandel and Tishhankov teamed for a 4-6, 6-1, 10-4 win in No. 1 doubles.
Baseball
Indian Land: Seventh-ranked Indian Land High School opened the Class 4A Upper State baseball playoffs, downing Eastside High School, 10-3, on Monday, May 1.
The Warriors drilled 12 hits in support of Indian Land starter Miles Corcoran, who worked four innings for the win. Corcoran allowed five hits, three runs and four walks. He struck out nine.
Johnny Compton paced the Warriors' offense with four hits, including a double, three RBIs and scored a run. Austin Quinn had two hits, including a double, and scored twice.
Michael Doan delivered two hits, two RBIs, a walk and scored a run.
The Warriors advance to face North Augusta High School at the Yellow Jackets’ field on Wednesday, May 3. North Augusta opened the playoffs with a home win over Westside High of Anderson.
Lancaster: Lugoff-Elgin High School, ranked ninth in Class 4A baseball, snapped a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the third inning with two runs on the way to a 5-3 win over Lancaster High School in the Class 4A Lower State playoffs on Monday, May 1.
The Bruins, an at-large entry in the Class 4A Lower State playoffs, had three errors and five walks hampered Lancaster, which fell to 10-16.
Landon Carter led the Bruins with two hits, including a double. Jaden Young had a hit and two RBIs. Jalen McGriff had a hit, walk and scored a run. Jeremy Dawkins added a hit.
Carter Cox, in four innings, took the loss, yielding four hits, five walks and five runs, two earned.
Lancaster seeks to stay alive in the Class 4A Lower State playoffs, visiting May River High School of Bluffton on Wednesday, May 3. May River fell to Hartsville, 6-4, on Monday.
Soccer
Buford: Region V-2A regular-season boys soccer champion Buford High School built a 6-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 9-1 win over Wade Hampton High of Hampton on Monday, May 1, at Jackets Stadium.
Dejint Penos paced the Buford booters with three goals. Jesse Allen notched two goals.
Riley Turner tallied a goal and three assists. Landon Williams, who also played keeper, had a goal and an assist. Jackson Hunter and Hunter Fairfax each added a goal.
Kaleb Stroud, Aaron Morris, Brice Bridges and Andrew Plyler each registered an assist.
Keeper Tucker Bohn had two saves and Dillon Merchant added three saves for the Jackets at the net.
Buford, 10-6 overall, visits rival Andrew Jackson High School in second round play in the 2A soccer playoffs.
Andrew Jackson: The Andrew Jackson High Volunteers won their first round playoff match up with an impressive 12-0 win over Marion High School.
Indian Land: The Indian Land boys soccer team opened their playoffs with a 2-0 win at home over Wade Hampton High. The Warriors will travel to North Augusta for a second-round match Wednesday, May 3.