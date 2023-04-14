Linda Bumgardner Washington, 74, died Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Linda Bumgardner Washington, 74, died Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
A daughter of the late Andrew W. Bumgardner and the late Frances Lowe Bumgardner, she was born Nov. 16, 1948, in Gaston County, N.C.
Her funeral service was Thursday, April 13, at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Waxhaw, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing was Wednesday, April 12.
Survivors include her husband, Richard T. Washington of Lancaster; sons, Bobby McAbee and Timmy McAbee; sister, Elaine Morrow; brothers, Mike and Joe Bumgardner; mother-in-law, Nettie Washington; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several stepchildren and stepgrandchildren.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge. Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.