LANCASTER — Mr. Jerry Peasley, 81, died Monday, May 29, 2023, at Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home in Anderson.
Services are incomplete at this time.
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home is taking care of Mr. Jerry Peasley and his family.