U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has asked for $770,000 for new vehicles for the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.
The Republican senator is asking for a total of $4.2 million to support different law enforcement agencies across the state. His requests are being made for the 2024 fiscal year in the Commerce, Justice and Science Appropriations bill the U.S. Senate will consider later this year.
“I believe it is important that elected officials have a say in how taxpayer money is spent on infrastructure and not rely on bureaucrats in Washington to protect South Carolina’s interest,” Graham said in a statement.
“The funding requests are public record. Every person will be able to judge for themselves if these are worthwhile requests. I believe these projects are valuable, deserve funding and will pay dividends for our state for years to come.”
The Lancaster County administration staff is putting together budget requests for the 2024 fiscal year. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is asking a $3.8 million increase in its budget with $1.7 million of that to replace 31 vehicles at roughly $55,000 a vehicle.
The Sheriff’s Office has 31 vehicles that are out of compliance with county policy regarding age and mileage. County policy says vehicles should go no more than 125,000 miles, and the majority of the Sheriff’s Office's are past that mileage.
Lancaster County Administrator Dennis Marstall said that if the county can get the federal money, even after its 2024 fiscal year budget is adopted, the county will take it.
“It would definitely help,” he said. “We would welcome that. Having federal support would be utilized and have an impact to take the burden off the taxpayers.”
Marstall said his office has had some conversations with Graham’s office about securing federal dollars to help with law enforcement needs in the county.
Graham is also asking for money for the cities of Newberry and Sumter, the town of Bluffton and sheriff’s offices in Greenwood and Richland counties.