LANCASTER — Ms. Barbara Diane Caskey Robinson, 72, died Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
Visitation was Thursday, April 13, at Zion United Methodist Church, followed by a private interment of ashes.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
LANCASTER — Ms. Barbara Diane Caskey Robinson, 72, died Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
Visitation was Thursday, April 13, at Zion United Methodist Church, followed by a private interment of ashes.
Diane was born Aug. 23, 1950, in Augusta, Ga., to the late James Caskey and Katherine Owens Caskey.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Buddy and James Caskey; and sister, Brenda Johnson.
She is survived by a daughter, Missy Snipes (William); sons, Tony Starnes (Sarah) and Charles Wayne Robinson Jr. (Glenda); six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Donnie Caskey; and sisters, Gloria Gainey and Susan Brazzel.
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home is caring for the family.