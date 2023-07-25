HEATH SPRINGS — Brenda Coley Sutton died Sunday, July 23, 2023.
Daughter of James Frank Coley and Ruth Griffin Coley, she was born in Mecklenburg County, N.C. She graduated from Parkwood High School in May 1961, worked for a time at the Monroe Enquirer, and later went to work with her father painting houses. She was so good at this that she was called “Lightnin” and continued until she retired as a painting contractor.
She leaves behind many loved ones: husband, Hazel Sutton; son, Jimmy Stacy (Lisa Woods); stepdaughter, Penny Burnette (Brent Burnette); stepson, Jimmy Sutton; granddaughters, Amanda Greene (Danny Greene), Grace Woods, Leslie Sowell, Amber Stacy; grandsons, Ethan Burnette, Jamie Mackey (Brittany Rivers) and Chris Woods; great-grandsons, Austin Greene (Sheridan Todd), Luca Sowell, and CJ; sisters, Mildred Coley Wilmot and Nancy Coley Port (John); special nieces, Nicki Robertson (Ben) and Melissa McPherson (Mac); and several other nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her daughters, Toni Stacy Horton and Kim Stacy Mackey; brothers, Frank Coley Jr. and Gene Coley; and a grandson, Stephen Stacy.
She loved her family, going to yard sales, Waxhaw on the 4th of July, the beach, getting her nails done, and lots of jewelry!
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Sutton will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 28, at the Lancaster Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Mitchell Austin officiating. Burial will be in the Center Grove Cemetery (formerly Laurel Hill Cemetery) Fork Hill Road, Kershaw.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Lancaster Funeral Home.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Sutton.