HEATH SPRINGS — Brenda Coley Sutton died Sunday, July 23, 2023.

Daughter of James Frank Coley and Ruth Griffin Coley, she was born in Mecklenburg County, N.C. She graduated from Parkwood High School in May 1961, worked for a time at the Monroe Enquirer, and later went to work with her father painting houses. She was so good at this that she was called “Lightnin” and continued until she retired as a painting contractor.