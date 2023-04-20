Buford High School three-sport athlete Brody Sanders had a choice to make.
Different colleges within the state and Midwest were seeking his talents on both the football field and baseball diamond. But in the end, it was the love of baseball that led him to stay with the American pastime.
Sanders, 17, signed Wednesday, April 19, to play college baseball at Francis Marion University in Florence.
Sanders had offers from several Division II schools and Mars Hill for baseball, but decided on Francis Marion after visiting the school.
“They have a really nice campus and baseball facility,” he said. “The offer they gave me was the best I had gotten. I couldn’t really turn it down. I think Florence is a great area to live in as a college student. You are near the beach and near Columbia. When I took a tour, I really loved the area.”
A varsity player for the past three years at Buford, Sanders has been playing baseball since he was 5.
Buford head baseball coach Hank Harris said Sanders has been instrumental to the team.
“Brody has been a staple,” Harris said. “It is a testament to what he does on the field and off.”
Buford athletic director Eric Funderburk said Sanders is an example of being persistent.
“He is one of the hardest-working kids to be in the halls of this building,” Funderburk said.
A quarterback for the Buford football team for the past couple seasons, Sanders said he did consider playing college football and drew interest from colleges for that sport as well. He had an offer to go to the University of Mount Union in Ohio, and also got looks from schools like Newberry College and other teams in the South Atlantic Conference.
“After basketball season and baseball kicked off, I knew it was going to be baseball,” Sanders said. “I have a lot more passion for baseball. I love football, but I don’t see myself playing football all four years in college, like I do for baseball.”
Sanders, who will be catching for Francis Marion, will be one of three potential catchers on the roster next season. He plans to major in business or sports management.