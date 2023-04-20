LANSPTS-04-22-23 SIGNING w pic

Brody Sanders, front and center, surrounded by his parents Jason and Jennifer Sanders and Buford baseball coaches, signed with Francis Marion University on Wednesday.

 Mac Banks

Buford High School three-sport athlete Brody Sanders had a choice to make.

Different colleges within the state and Midwest were seeking his talents on both the football field and baseball diamond. But in the end, it was the love of baseball that led him to stay with the American pastime.

Trending Videos