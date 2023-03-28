An existing business is looking to make Indian Land its home as it brings in up to 167 jobs over a five-year period.
Lancaster County Economic Development Director Brian Fulk addressed Lancaster County Council at its Monday, March 27, meeting about what is being called Project Spider.
The company that is moving to Indian Land has been in operation for 40 years and is expected to make an investment of $6.9 million in the county.
It plans to consolidate its two corporate offices in North Carolina into one location in Lancaster County.
“This is a good thing for the county,” said Councilman Brian Carnes.
Fulk said that Lancaster County was in competition with two locations in North Carolina for the business.
On Monday, County Council passed an inducement resolution to enter into a special revenue credit agreement with the business and passed first reading authorizing the credit agreement.
Final reading on the agreement is not expected until May 22.