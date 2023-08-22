A Lancaster man has died from injuries in a plane crash in Spartanburg County.
Dan William Witt, 60, was injured in a small plane crash near the intersection of Sharon Church Road and S.C. 101 in Greer in Spartanburg County, according to media reports.
The crash happened about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20.
Witt died from his injuries about 10:25 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, said Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger.
Witt was one of two people in the single-engine aircraft, which was a Beech c23, according to the FAA website. According to the FAA, the plane crashed shortly after takeoff and was still considered in the takeoff phase of its flight.
The plane crashed into a field, based on reports from media outlets in Spartanburg County. Both Witt and a passenger were pulled from the plane, and Witt was airlifted to a hospital in Greenville County.
The FAA is investigating the crash. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office will perform a forensic exam on Witt.