Former Indian Land High football player Dorian Williams was selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft.
The Buffalo Bills chose Williams, an inside linebacker, on Friday, April, 28, day two of the draft in Kansas City. Williams was the 91st player selected in the three-day draft.
Williams admitted he was nervous about the draft, and didn’t find out he was getting picked until right before the Buffalo Bills chose him.
“I knew the third round was where I was going to go,” he said. “I had plenty of visits with teams that had picks in that round. But I didn’t know who it was going to be until that phone call popped up on my phone.”
Williams is the first Indian Land High School player to ever be drafted.
“It is a blessing. I am from a small town. It is a family environment here. A lot of people know me," he said, adding that he had played with many different people growing up. "It is a blessing to represent our state, our county and our school.”
Former Indian Land head coach H.B. Blades said Williams had a lot of intangibles, which led to him being selected.
“It is a very exciting time for him and his family,” Blades said. “A lot of kids have the ability, but they don’t listen; he was one of the kids that listened. His game is fit for what the game is now.”
Williams was projected to be selected Saturday between the fourth and seventh round.
“Williams has a high ceiling and could prove to be a steal,” said ESPN’s Steve Muench, when analyzing the Bills' pick.
A 2019 Indian Land High graduate, Williams went to Tulane University in New Orleans, where he started for three seasons. He had 132 tackles, five sacks and two interceptions this past season and helped guide the Tulane defense to a Cotton Bowl win. In the Cotton Bowl game, he was named MVP and recorded 17 tackles.
Indian Land’s former offensive coordinate, Leon Boulware, now head coach at Lewisville High School, said he wasn't surprised Williams was picked.
"Dorian is one of the hardest workers I have been around," Boulware said. "He is going to do a great job. I am super proud of him. He fits well with Buffalo."
Williams reports to rookie mini-camp in Buffalo later this month.