Former Indian Land player Dorian Williams was drafted in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday, April 28.

Former Indian Land High football player Dorian Williams was selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft.

The Buffalo Bills chose Williams, an inside linebacker, on Friday, April, 28, day two of the draft in Kansas City. Williams was the 91st player selected in the three-day draft.

