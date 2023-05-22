This month marks the anniversary of Buford’s Massacre, which took place on May 29, 1780. This is one of the most important battles of the American Revolution and occurred right here in Lancaster County. This was the Battle of the Waxhaws, also known as Buford’s Massacre.
I recently had an opportunity to take a youth group from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints here to take advantage of the new walking trail and experience first-hand where this battle occurred.
Buford’s Massacre was a one-sided victory on the part of the British. This proved to be a Pyrrhic victory, leading to increased measures to crush the movement for independence. Unfortunately for the British, this would lead to renewed resistance by the Carolinians, leading to key victories at King’s Mountain and Cowpens.
On July 4, 1776, South Carolina joined the rebelling colonies in declaring independence from the British. The events surrounding Massachusetts and New York took precedence, leading to Gen. George Washington’s victory at Saratoga, which led to the French and Spanish participation in the war.
The South was but a secondary theater, of lesser importance in those crucial initial years. But by 1780, it was time to begin the Southern Campaign.
In February 1780, British Gen. Henry Clinton landed 30 miles south of Charleston and began a siege of this city, which was, at the time, the state capital. Land forces on one side and the British navy on the other led to the city’s surrender on May 12. Upon receiving word of the surrender, Patriot troops at Ninety-Six and Camden also laid down their arms.
All that was left was to mop up the remaining Continental soldiers to consolidate the British hold on the South. Even the French began to make overtures to the British to cease hostilities in South Carolina and for the state to remain part of the Britain empire.
Then Buford’s Massacre happened.
Clinton left for New York and placed Gen. Charles Cornwallis in charge. Cornwallis ordered his troops to “take the most vigorous measures to extinguish the rebellion.” Lt. Col. Banastre Tarleton came under the command of Cornwallis and took the general’s orders to heart.
On May 29, 1780, Tarleton’s British Legion, seeking out the remnants of the Continentals, found one such group in Lancaster County. This small group, led by Col. Abraham Buford, was comprised of between 350-400 men. Tarleton immediately demanded their surrender, which was promptly refused by the Continental Army commander.
Therefore, Tarleton led a cavalry charge, prompting Buford to send out a flag of truce. Either at this truce (according to the British) or during the charge (according to Buford’s men), Tarleton’s horse was struck by a stray bullet and the general was pinned beneath it. While Tarleton tried to extricate himself, his men attacked.
This became known as the Battle of the Waxhaws, in which 113 Americans were killed, 150 were wounded and 53 taken prisoner. Compared with five British killed and 12 wounded, this was one of the most one-sided battles of the Revolution. However, with casualty figures between 79% and 90%, the Americans quickly dubbed this a massacre. Indeed, evidence leans toward that conclusion.
Whether this was a battle or a massacre is a moot point. What matters is that the Americans considered it to be one and would now massacre the British, referring to it as “Tarleton’s Quarter,” in justification. Not only that, but this led to the spread of rumors of British brutality, particularly by Tarleton and his men. These rumors triggered increased numbers of Carolinians fighting in Patriot militias, thus justifying increased oppression and brutality on behalf of Tarleton.
Thomas Sumter was one leader of the organized resistance against the British that emerged, particularly after the British burned down his home. On Aug. 6, 1780, he and his men ambushed and decimated a loyalist militia at Hanging Rock (near Kershaw).
In turn, Tarleton defeated Sumter’s troops at the Battle of Fishing Creek (near Great Falls), coinciding with Gen. Horatio Gates and his Continental Army’s defeat at Camden.
The Patriot victory made plain the superiority of guerrilla warfare and militias over formation-forming large armies. On Oct. 7, 1780, near Blacksburg in York County, South Carolinians joined together to defeat a combined force of Tory militia and British regulars under the command of Maj. Patrick Ferguson. The Battle of King’s Mountain was a major victory for the South Carolinians, in which over 1,000 British soldiers were killed, wounded or captured.
By December, a reinvigorated Continental Army, led by Gen. Nathanael Greene, had arrived in the state. Greene sought to divide the forces of Cornwallis at Camden and thus sent half of his troops toward the British-controlled town of Ninety-Six under the command of Col. Daniel Morgan.
Cornwallis sent Tarleton after him, and they met near the Broad River in January 1781. The area had been used for grazing animals, hence the name of the battle, Cowpens.
The British were outmaneuvered, and many attempted to surrender. Responding with cries of “Tarleton’s Quarter,” the Americans killed 110 soldiers and took 712 prisoners, or 86% of Tarleton’s force.
Following the British victory at Guilford’s Courthouse in North Carolina in March, the British moved north into Virginia and, in April, Greene moved back into South Carolina. Throughout that spring and into the summer, several battles were fought, culminating in a total of 137 fought throughout the state during this war.
Whether or not Buford’s Massacre was a battle or a massacre is less important than its significance for bringing South Carolinians together against the British.
On Oct. 19, 1781, both Tarleton and Cornwallis surrendered to Washington, effectively ending the Revolution War.
As the British army band played “As the World Turned Upside Down,” one cannot help but think that the turning began with the Battle of the Waxhaws, or Buford’s Massacre.