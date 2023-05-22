This month marks the anniversary of Buford’s Massacre, which took place on May 29, 1780. This is one of the most important battles of the American Revolution and occurred right here in Lancaster County. This was the Battle of the Waxhaws, also known as Buford’s Massacre.

I recently had an opportunity to take a youth group from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints here to take advantage of the new walking trail and experience first-hand where this battle occurred.

Dr. Kim Richardson is an associate professor of history at the University of South Carolina Lancaster, where he has taught since 2008.

