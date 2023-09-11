The Lancaster County Council of the Arts (LCCA) invites women of all ages to join them for A Night of Wine, Women and Fashion at the Historic Springs House on Sept. 21.
The LCCA is always working to unite the Lancaster County community through the arts, and what better way to do that than by celebrating women with a night of shopping, appetizers and mingling with friends!
While sipping on a fine wine or signature cocktail, attendees will peruse everything from clothing and jewelry to home decor and work by local artists.
To keep things entertaining, prizes will be raffled off every half hour throughout the night.
“We’re thrilled to bring back this popular event this year with some of our favorite past vendors and a few really great new ones as well," said Eric Grace, associate executive director of the LCCA. "This is always a sell-out event and we can’t wait to have a great night surrounded by the wonderful art of the annual Marian Hagins exhibit.”
The event will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21 at the Historic Springs House, 201 W. Gay St., Lancaster.
Event tickets are $30 per person and may be purchased at artslancaster.com. Raffle tickets may be purchased at the door with cash only. All attendees must be at least 21.
About the LCCA
The mission of Lancaster County Council of the Art is to enrich the quality of life in Lancaster County by building a vibrant community connecting arts, culture and economic vitality through education, advocacy and collaboration.
Since its inception in 1977, the LCCA has been known for the annual Art & Soul Gala, Paws on Parade, Ladies Afternoon Tea, "The Nutcracker" ballet, Arts & Sciences summer camps for children, downtown art crawls, and gallery exhibits and competitions, among other programs.
It is proud to be Kennedy Center Partners with the Lancaster County School District and the city of Lancaster, which ensures an annual plan to offer meaningful cultural opportunities for all students and arts integration methods for teachers.