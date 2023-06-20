The Heath Springs Mini Mall event June 10 served over 500 participants.
They came out to shop for free groceries, clothing, toiletries, cleaning products, along with a hot meal cooked on site and encouraging words to feed the spirit.
It not only drew local residents, but also people from Lancaster, Kershaw, Great Falls and even York.
Heath Springs is honored and blessed to be able to partner with Kingdom Citizen Outreach Ministries of Waxhaw, N.C., whichsponsored all of the Mini Mall amenities – four truckloads of free supplies.
Heath Springs Mayor Eddie Moore addressed the crowd at the McIsaac Baseball Field with a warm welcome, reiterating that "Heath Springs is a small town Making a big difference." He said that in addition to administering town services, “It is the responsibility of any municipality to offer engaging activities to the community.”
Lancaster County Councilman Allen Blackmon, a Heath Springs resident, remarked on the day’s huge turnout.
“I am so impressed with all the people that attended,” he said. “The sermon and all that was offered means so much to our community.”
Each participant went home equipped with enough items to last them for weeks, and hopefully mentally strengthened to meet some of the day-to-day challenges of inflation.
As Heath Springs closes the 2023 chapter of this awesome outreach event, it will continue to plan for community involvement and seek ways to demonstrate that Heath Springs cares and is a wonderful place to live, work and play.
The town invites everyone to come out next month to celebrate our country's birthday. The town’s July 4th Parade and Summerfest begin at 4 p.m. July 4, with live entertainment including and Elvis impersonator and the N-Tact Band, vintage cars, food and vendors and a kids corner with face painting, bounce house and games. Bring a lawn chair for seating. Vendors are welcome. For details, call Kim Miller at 803-273-2066 or Cynthia Twitty at 803-804-7808 for vendor info.