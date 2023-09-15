LANNWS-09-16-23 BARR ST CLASS REUNION

The Barr Street High Class of 1963 celebrated its 60th reunion Sept. 1 at the Wagon Wheel restaurant in Fort Lawn. Members at the reunion included, from left, front row: Alberta Lewis, Ann Cauthen, Betty Gilliam, Alice Pendergrass and Lillian Jones; back row: Sadie Belk, Patricia Brown, Willie Duncan Belk, Ocie Cureton, Jackie Belk, Henry Adams Jr., Martha Cunningham, John Witherspoon, Bobbie Johnson, Bennie Blocker and George Nivens.

 supplied

It was the first of September, that day they’ll always remember, yes, they will! That was the day that the Wagon Wheel in Fort Lawn became the celebrated site for 60th reunion of the Barr Street High School Class of 1963.

Plans for the event started between March and August. The focus was to meet, greet and have lunch, while exchanging contact information, then go on to the famous Mount Carmel Campgrounds in Lancaster County.

Lancaster resident Shirnetha Robinson Belk’s nine siblings all graduated from Barr Street High School. Her sister Ann Robinson Cauthen, who helped plan this reunion, is a member of the Class of 1963.