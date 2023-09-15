It was the first of September, that day they’ll always remember, yes, they will! That was the day that the Wagon Wheel in Fort Lawn became the celebrated site for 60th reunion of the Barr Street High School Class of 1963.
Plans for the event started between March and August. The focus was to meet, greet and have lunch, while exchanging contact information, then go on to the famous Mount Carmel Campgrounds in Lancaster County.
The day was full of excitement from start to finish for classmates traveling here from Georgia, New York, Kentucky, Maryland, Washington, D.C., and the Carolinas for the big event. Classmates Ann Robinson Cauthen and Lillian Thompson Jones were in contact daily with classmate Alberta Reid Lewis, getting everything set up.
As they planned, conversations would often merge into memories of those days. Boyfriends, the junior/senior prom, graduation practice, teachers and those winning football and basketball teams they loved. So, in essence, the chant, “Deep deep, deep down in our hearts” came out loudly, too! This was the formidable time of growing into young adults as they took that all important step of graduating. Remembering those days brought tears to their eyes, thinking of the deceased classmates.
However, the plans still moved forward. A date was decided on, a place to meet, time and other necessary arrangements were handled. The only thing left was to get the classmates in the area prepared and ready, call those who lived far away and put out posts on social media.
While the summer heat almost shut down outdoor cookouts, etc., the class was busy in assuring all would have a day of perfect peace and remembrance inside.
Thoughts of 1963 came up often though in the matter of civil rights, the March on Washington, the deaths of President John F. Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. When these thoughts came, there was much conversation about how it was handled in our world at that time.
Each member of the planning committee (Ann, Lillian and Alberta) could remember where they were, how they felt. Knowing that they were fresh out of high school, looking forward to making their own decisions, going forward with a marriage and children, or beginning a career was paramount then. They appreciate all that has changed in our government, all that has changed in the way women are seen, all the changes in health care, education, the way we worship and living conditions. The three ladies recalled being raised in small communities, where everyone knew each other, with small churches, big families and low economics.
Who would ever believe that so much could come from such a class of 89 students that took that walk on graduation day in 1963! The class register shows the following: 10% are ministers of the Word, 10% became homemakers, 15% entered the workforce in industrial jobs, 5% became beauticians as entrepreneurs, 40% served in the military and 20% went to college.
Facing the world with their parent’s viewpoints was hard, but stimulating. The need to know more, to do more, to want more repeated itself daily in their minds. Cherishing the memories of those high school days was foremost on their minds this day, but now on to what life has to offer as they are now seniors for real!
Getting used to i-Phones, new types of Medicare, texting, capturing pictures with a phone, emails, jargon used by their grandchildren and online shopping was an impromptu topic of interest.
Success would come in long-awaited days as the country lived through violence, unrest and the like. Never turning back or becoming complacent, this class forged on. Living with a belief and a backbone driven by principles taught by the teachers back then and holding to their integrity, welcoming the years seemed virtuous. Celebrating 60 years was paramount!
Traveling was no issue, whether by bus, plane or train. Just getting here was the phenomenal quest with the onset again of COVID-19, along with some age and health issues. Nevertheless, they were bound to get here.
Reunion day
On that crisp, cool first day of September, there were smiles and hugs all around. The reserved room at the Wagon Wheel could not hold another being, not even an ant. Some guests even had to be seated elsewhere in the restaurant.
The group quieted down for a prayer of thanksgiving by classmate, the Rev. Benny Blocker. He gave thanks and praise to God for seeing them to this point and for those who brought them along from elementary to high school. The quietness reverberated into tears and more hugs, of course. When the committee extended good will and announced the reason for the day, everyone was more than full of emotions.
Special guest
As the plates were brought in, a special guest entered the room that startled the crowd. It was none other than their last living teacher from Barr Street High — Betty Gilliam. Her son, Dr. Wayne Gilliam, escorted her in and as she took her seat, she was greeted with long hugs and shouts of laughter. Some had not seen her since that last day of school in 1963.
For her to be there and to be able to speak and reflect, it was amazing! Gifts were presented to her and she was heralded as the best home economics teacher ever. Her compassion for teaching was seen each day in the classroom and in the community when she saw her students. Some were astonished at her perkiness and still professional demeanor.
Each classmate and/or guest received special mementos of the day, signed a class banner and posed for photographs. Alberta Reid Lewis from the D.C. area was given special attention and a small token of appreciation for suggesting the small reunion, and her guidance and follow up in planning it. She was surprised and took no time in letting everyone know how much help she received over the phone and through emails.
Class of 1963 members at the reunion included Henry Adams Jr., Carl Montgomery, John Witherspoon, George Nivens, James Blair, Marion Seegars Chambers, Patricia Thompson Brown, Alice McKinney Pendergrass, the Rev. Bennie Blocker, Bobbie Witherspoon Johnson, Ocie Cureton, Willie Duncan Belk, the Rev. Martha Reid Cunningham, Sadie and Jackie Belk, Richard Thompson, Ann Robinson Cauthen, Lillian Thompson Jones and Alberta Reid Lewis.
Other guests from the Barr Street High era included Doris A. Hood, Bobby Joe Wade, Columbus ”Chick” Harris, Thomas Houze, Rose Hinson, Henry Jones, Mildred Robinson Thomas, Tracy Robinson, Mr. and Mrs. Clifton Jones, Betty Lou Green, Dorothy Williams Fletcher, Fred Reid Sr., Verta Looper, Sandra Harrison Robinson and Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Nivens.
After the meal and more fellowship, all were dismissed. Some were ready to visit relatives, head to the campground or see downtown Lancaster.
Whispers of “I love you,” “Good to see you,” “Welcome back” and “I am glad you came” filled the room and foyer of the Wagon Wheel. Ending this time was bittersweet — knowing the classmates are far into their 70s and beyond brought both laughter and tears.
Long live the Barr Street High School Class of 1963, “Deep deep deep down in their hearts.”