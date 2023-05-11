In its next meeting, the Lancaster County Planning Commission will hear about a possible Costco coming to the Panhandle off Charlotte Highway.
Rumors of the retail giant have been floating around for months, but this is the first time that the issue is coming to the Planning Commission. The issue is on the agenda for its 6 p.m. May 16 meeting.
The store would be located on roughly 28 acres at 8918 Charlotte Highway in Indian Land and would have a gas station associated with it as well, based on its zoning application. The zoning application is asking that the current zoning be changed from light industrial to regional business.
The rezoning applicant is Yates Dunaway with Crosland Southeast, which is developing The Exchange, with more than 700 apartments on an adjacent 130 acres. Rezoning for The Exchange was approved in October 2021 by County Council.
The development agreement the county approved allowed a big-box/warehouse-type business like Costco to be part of the development. Based on plans, the location of Costco would be near the front of the land located almost across from Possum Hollow Road off Charlotte Highway.
Even if the Planning Commission signs off on the Costco plans, it would have to pass three readings from County Council to be approved.