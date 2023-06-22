The Heath Springs Town Council voted unanimously to turn L.T. Reeves Park over to Lancaster County at its Tuesday, June 20, council meeting.
The issue was brought to council’s attention by Heath Springs resident Howard Mickle at the May 16 council meeting. Accompanying Mickle at the May meeting were Lancaster County project manager Kelvin Alexander and Jason McCray, county assistant director of parks and recreation.
On May 24, Mickle, Heath Springs Town Administrator Wanda Kilpatrick and council members Iva Drakeford and Deborah Truesdale met with Lancaster County Administrator Dennis Marstall, Alexander and McCray. They discussed the various options for the 1-acre park with a basketball court.
Kilpatrick told council that Marstall advised the committee to take the matter back to Town Council to determine if it wanted the county to assist in caring for the park or if it wanted to turn ownership over to the county. Kilpatrick also said Marstall told them nothing substantial would be done this fiscal year because the budget had already been drawn up.
Kilpatrick said she would advise the county of the town’s decision.
Mickle said he was pleased the town voted to turn the park over to the county.
“That is what I had hoped for Heath Springs, because the park will be taken care of,” he said. “I was told Heath Springs didn’t have the funds to do what needs to be done.”
Truesdale, who has been cutting the grass at the park, was also pleased. She said this will preserve the park for future generations.
Community events
Dr. Zora Denson, the town’s community relations director, presented a recap of the June 10 Mini Mall event.
She said it was a huge success and more than 500 people attended. Plans for 2024 include possibly moving the event to October and renting go-carts to transport those with mobility issues.
More than two dozen residents at the Mini Mall signed up to volunteer at the next big town event, the Fourth of July celebration.
The Independence Day event will begin at 4 p.m. July 4 with a parade of about 60 entrants including floats, church choirs, motorcycles and vintage cars. S.C. Rep. Brandon Newton (R- 45) is serving as grand marshal. The festivities will continue on the Town Hall courtyard with food vendors, bounce houses and live music by N-tact and an Elvis impersonator.
The public is invited to bring lawn chairs and to be ready to kick off their shoes to celebrate America’s birthday “Heath-Springs style.”
“This is going to be bigger and better than ever,” Denson said.
For more information, call 803-273-2066 or organizer Cynthia Twitty at 803-804-7808.
Budget
The public hearing and second reading of the town’s almost $1.3 million budget will be held July 5 at 5 p.m. at Town Hall, 103 Duncan St., Heath Springs.