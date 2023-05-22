Andrew Jackson High School’s Seth Marshall is ready to take his game to the next level.
When the Volunteers senior wide receiver visited his future college home – Brevard College in Brevard, N.C., Marshall said he knew it was right for him.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Andrew Jackson High School’s Seth Marshall is ready to take his game to the next level.
When the Volunteers senior wide receiver visited his future college home – Brevard College in Brevard, N.C., Marshall said he knew it was right for him.
“I really like the setting, beautiful with the mountains all around,” Marshall said. “I also like the coaches. When I was there, the coaches were so welcoming.
“They made me feel they wanted me to be there,” he said. “It’s a small school, and the ratio of students to professors is 15:1. I really like the small classes, and feel it’s the place for me. After my visit, I came away with a good feeling about Brevard.”
Marshall earned his shot to play with the Tornadoes, signing with the NCAA Division III school in the school’s media center on Thursday, May 18.
He played a key role in the 11-3 Volunteers’ banner 2022 football season, when the team won the Region V crown and finished as Class 2A Lower State runner-up.
Marshall, an All-Region selection as an athlete, had 21 receptions for 206 yards, 9.8 yards per-catch average, and a touchdown.
“Seth was a very consistent player for us,” said Andrew Jackson football coach Todd Shigley. “He got better each year and I enjoyed watching him grow up and get better. He was very dependable and took pride in his blocking.
"He was a strong team player and a good leader. He wasn’t real vocal, but when Seth spoke, his teammates listened.”
Marshall also played soccer for three seasons before running track in his senior year.
He was a member of the Vols’ 4x100 relay team, which won the region title, placed third in the 2A Lower State and qualified for the state meet.
“I feel the AJ coaches have prepared me well to go to the next level,” said Marshall, who has a 4.6 GPA. “The coaches stayed behind me and encouraged me to get better each time we took the field.”