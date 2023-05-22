LANSPTS-05-24-23 SIGNING

Andrew Jackson High player Seth Marshall, surrounded by coaches and family, signed to play football with Brevard College on May 18.

 Gwynn Leaird

Andrew Jackson High School’s Seth Marshall is ready to take his game to the next level.

When the Volunteers senior wide receiver visited his future college home – Brevard College in Brevard, N.C., Marshall said he knew it was right for him.

