WINNSBORO — As it turned out, the defense decided an offensive shootout between host Fairfield Central High School and the Lancaster Bruins.
The Griffins used a big-play defensive gem to take a 46-44 win over Lancaster High School on Friday, Sept. 8, in Winnsboro.
The 0-4 Bruins, who rallied from an early 13-0 deficit, trailed 39-36 in the final period, but still threatened to take the lead.
Lancaster’s LaDarius Cloud, who moved to quarterback this week, ran inside the Griffins' 5-yard line on a third-down keeper.
He reached the Fairfield Central 2-yard line, but lost the ball on a hit. The Griffins' Douglas McCloud snagged the ball out of the air and dashed 98 yards for what proved to be the decisive touchdown and Eric Martinez's extra point for a 46-36 edge.
“Cloud was battling, trying to make a play and get in the end zone," said Lancaster head coach Marcus Surratt. "You can't blame him because he made so many big plays to put us in position to possibly win. He has to protect the ball better.”
Cloud ran for 147 yards on nine carries and scored a touchdown. He had 115 yards on two kickoff returns to set up two scores. Cloud was 3-for-6 passing for 33 yards and two touchdowns.
"We were snake-bit," Surratt said. "We also had two touchdowns called back on penalties in the second half. Fairfield made a few more plays and held on."
The 3-1 Griffins, ranked No. 10 in Class AA, bolted to a 13-0 lead.
Fairfield scored on its opening possession as quarterback Cam McMillon, who threw four touchdown passes and ran for another, hit Roger Burns on a 10-yard touchdown pass.
McMillon later scored on a 31-yard run for a 13-0 lead after the kick.
Lancaster came back as Cloud hit R.J. Brown on an 8-yard touchdown pass to make it 13-6.
Lancaster sliced into the Griffins' lead as a high punt snap sailed through the end zone for a safety to bring the Bruins closer at 13-8 with under five minutes in the first quarter.
The Bruins took their first lead as Avery Alexander snagged a 22-yard touchdown pass from Cloud to give Lancaster a 14-13 edge after the extra point was missed.
The Griffins answered as McMillon connected with Christian Golden on a 19-yard touchdown pass for a 19-14 edge.
Lancaster responded as Bryce Surratt, who ran for 113 yards on 17 carries and scored three touchdowns, went 5 yards for the touchdown. Cloud added the conversion run to put the Bruins up, 22-19.
But McMillon struck again, whipping a 45-yard touchdown pass to Golden for a 25-22 halftime lead.
"Fairfield hurt us with the deep ball," Surratt said. "We have to improve there.”
Lancaster regained the lead, 28-25, to open the third period as Cloud scored on a 10-yard run, set up by his 40-yard dash.
The Lancaster lead didn't last long as Ty’Darion Grier returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for a score and Martinez added the kick for a 32-28 lead in the seesaw contest.
A 50-yard Cloud kickoff return to the Griffins’ 30 put the Bruins back in business, with Surratt going 10 yards for the touchdown and adding the conversion for a 36-32 Lancaster advantage.
Dre Walker put the Griffins back on top with a 12-yard touchdown catch for a 39-36 lead with Martinez's kick.
Lancaster was on its way to answer, when Cloud fumbled and McCloud took it back 98 yards for the clinching points at 46-36.
“That big play helped us win because we couldn't stop them on offense,” said Fairfield Central head coach Demetrius Davis. “No. 10 (Cloud) was outstanding for them.”
Lancaster fought back, as it did all night, and made it close at the finish.
Surratt scored on a 4-yard touchdown run and added the conversion to make it a two-point game, 46-44.
Lancaster, bidding for possession, was in position to cover the onside kick, but couldn't control the ball, which rolled out of bounds.
"We were in position and close to getting the ball at the 50,” Surratt said. "We were so close so often tonight, just came up short. Our guys played hard and fought to the last click on the clock. We didn't fold to adversity.”
Lancaster had 432 yards rushing, with Brown leading with 164 yards in 16 carries.
"It's tough to come up short when you have that type effort," Surratt said. "I feel we will use this approach to keep working to correct our mistakes and overcome our errors. I was encouraged tonight because we played with more confidence."
Lancaster, with an open date this week, returns to play Sept. 22 when it hosts White Knoll High School of Lexington.