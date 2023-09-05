LANSPTS-09-06-23 AJ FOOTBALL ART

Andrew Jackson’s Kaden Hornsby runs down the field after getting a fumble against Crestwood during the Vols Friday, Sept. 1 game on the road.

 Gwynn Leaird

DALZELL — The Andrew Jackson Volunteers football team fell 49-7 to at strong 3A Crestwood team to drop to 0-2 on the season.

“Crestwood is a very good team and they are well-coached,” said Andrew Jackson head coach Jeremy Smith. “Defensively, we struggled making tackles. We were in the right spots and didn’t finish the tackle. Offensively, we didn’t stay on blocks and give Brady enough time to throw. We have to do a better job teaching the correct way and making sure we are tackling and blocking how we should. We have to learn and get better from this.”