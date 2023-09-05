DALZELL — The Andrew Jackson Volunteers football team fell 49-7 to at strong 3A Crestwood team to drop to 0-2 on the season.
“Crestwood is a very good team and they are well-coached,” said Andrew Jackson head coach Jeremy Smith. “Defensively, we struggled making tackles. We were in the right spots and didn’t finish the tackle. Offensively, we didn’t stay on blocks and give Brady enough time to throw. We have to do a better job teaching the correct way and making sure we are tackling and blocking how we should. We have to learn and get better from this.”
The Knights, 2-1, took their opening possession and went 63 yards on seven plays capped off by a Azarian Yates touchdown and the extra point by Jorge Hernandez.
On Crestwood’s second drive, the Vols’ Kaden Hornsby recovered a fumble to give Andrew Jackson some momentum. The Volunteer offense started moving the ball on the ground with Trey Thompson. On fourth and seven at the Knight 22, Brady Williams found Isaac Blackmon-Wilson on a slant for 21 yards. On first and goal at the Knight’s one, the Vols went to a wildcat formation with Banks Helms. The Knights defense stopped Helms for a four-yard loss. Thompson was held to no gain on second down and Williams was sacked for a 10-yard loss on third down. Curt Thomas Horton’s 32-yard field goal try fell short with just over a minute remaining in the first quarter.
Two plays later, Crestwood’s Javion Martin found a receiver for a 53-yard gain. The next play Yates ran it in for his second touchdown of the night. The Hernandez extra point was no good and the score was 13-0 with 11:49 left in the half.
On the Volunteers ensuing possession, Williams found Blackmon-Wilson for a 35-yard gain to convert a third and 14 from their own 10-yard line. Thompson took the next three handoffs to get the Vols inside the Knight 35. However, the Vols would be unable to convert on fourth and seven.
Andrew Jackson continued moving the ball against the Knights as Williams hit Blackmon-Wilson for a 15-yard pass and then Thompson had a 40-yard run. This would put the orange and white in Knight territory but the drive would stall out at the Crestwood 23.
The inability to put points on the board would be crucial as four plays later Martin threw a 68-yard touchdown pass and the Knights converted a two-point play to increase the Crestwood lead to 21-0.
In the second half, the Knights scored two touchdowns by Yates and another passing touchdown by McMillon to make it 42-0 with 5:05 remaining in the third quarter. The Vols had three straight three-and-outs to start the half. On the fourth possession of the half, Andrew Jackson would start moving the ball again. Williams hit Helms for a 25-yard touchdown. The Horton kick made it 42-7.
The Knights would add another touchdown to make the final score 49-7.
The Volunteers host their first home game of the season on Friday against Lamar. The Silver Foxes are 1-2 on the season and ranked fifth in Class 1A.
“Lamar is a good team defensively,” Smith said. “They do a good job and have some good players. They are going to play very similar to what we’ve seen. They are well coached and offensively they rely on the run game. We’ve struggled at stopping the run at times and we have to correct that.”