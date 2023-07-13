The Lazybirds Band, a Lancaster Cultural Arts Center favorite, is returning to the local music venue for a summer show at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22.
The Appalachian-based American roots band plays a rollicking blend of country, bluegrass, ragtime and folk music.
This is the second of the band’s three appearances this year at the CAC.
The love between the Lazybirds and local fans is mutual and creates a magical musical event.
Jay Brown, Lazybirds founder and guitarist, is looking forward to the concert.
“We always love playing for the great folks that show up for us in Lancaster,” Brown said. “Y’all bring out our best.”
The Lazybirds’ spirited vocals and “old-timey” music are accompanied by guitar, harmonica, piano, banjo, drums, mandolin, dobro, bass and joy — a lot of joy. The audience leaves the venue delighted and fully entertained. For those wishing to take the sound home, the band will have CDs for sale at the concert.
Brown said the band will be mixing in a little bit of new material from recent events, including a wedding for which it learned a lot of new songs.
“A few of them worked in an interesting way and were fun for the band,” he said.
Brown will play guitar, harmonica and lend his vocal talents to the tunes. James T. Browne will sing and play the drums. Brad Pope will play tenor guitar, mandolin and sing. Mitch Johnston and his son, Oliver, round out the five-man band. The senior Johnston will sing and play bass and maybe even the tuba. The younger Johnston will play piano.
The Lazybirds have garnered praise from critics and fans alike. Even bluegrass pioneer Doc Watson, a seven-time Grammy winner, has spoken highly of their musical talents.
“Lazybirds play a good variety of blues, jazz and that good old ragtime sound, and you will hear the flavor of that in anything they play,” Watson said.
The band covers a lot of musical ground from early American string band music to Dylan classics and it is their commitment to the deep roots that hold all the sounds together.
The Lazybirds’ special connection with Lancaster is one factor that keeps them coming back. Another is sponsorship. The July 22 concert sponsors are Perception Builders, Lancaster Natural Gas, Builders Supply Co., Rollins Pest Control, J&S Inc. and Larry Cauthen.
CAC concerts organizer John Craig expressed gratitude to Larry Cauthen and friends.
“The more individuals and businesses who step up to underwrite concerts at the CAC, the more concerts we can have,” Craig said. “Larry is setting a great example of what is needed to ensure the long-term future of CAC concerts, and we hope to recruit more sponsors like Larry and his friends.”
Anyone interested in financially backing performers may reach out to Craig at 367-604-2179 or at jecraig66@gmail.com. Funds provided for concerts are tax-deductible.
The Cultural Arts Center is housed in the restored and expanded Old Presbyterian Church, at 307 W. Gay St. Built in 1862, it was the first brick church in Lancaster County. The French Gothic Revival-style architecture features an arch over the sanctuary, a three-sided balcony and stained-glass windows, some reaching nearly 20 feet high.
Craig encourages patrons to buy their tickets early online. Advance tickets, $15 each, can be purchased at www.lcshp.org. Patrons should call 803-287-6826 if they have any difficulties on the website. Tickets at the door are $20.
For more information on the Cultural Arts Center and future performances, visit www.lcshp.org.
For more information on The Lazybirds, visit its Facebook page and website, www.lazybirds.net.