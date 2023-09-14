The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect in a Tuesday murder in the Great Falls area.
The Sheriff’s Office has warrants for the arrest of Zyterrion Jamal White, 25, of Great Falls who is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The fatal incident occurred Sept. 12 off of Old Winnsboro Road in the Great Falls area of Chester County.
At the time of the murder, White was out of jail on bond for charges of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature in connection with July 9, 2021, incidents in Lancaster County.
White was arrested by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 10, 2022.
He was released on bond on May 20, 2022, and has been free, while being monitored by an electronic ankle device.
White, who is considered to be armed and dangerous, is a Black man who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and 140 pounds.
The public is asked to contact the Chester County Sheriff’s Office at 803-385-5433 with any information on White’s whereabouts.