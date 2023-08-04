Willie Mae McCain, 87, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
Willie Mae McCain, 87, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
A daughter of the late John Isaiah and Sarah Frazier, she was born May 1, 1936, in Lancaster.
Funeral was 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Bright Light Missionary Baptist Church, with the Rev. William S. Coleman officiating. Interment was in the Lancaster Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Survivors include sons, Stanley McCain, Eric McCain of Lancaster, Jerome McCain of Heath Springs, Carson McCain of Atlanta, Ga., Patrick McCain of Seattle, Wash.; daughters, Faye Belton, Sandra Hope McCain of Heath Springs, Patricia Wooten of Columbia; 22 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.
Condolences at crawfh@comporium.net.