HEATH SPRINGS — At its July 18 meeting, Heath Springs Town Council approved a bid from Hough Construction to repair the storage area behind Town Hall.
Over the past few months, birds and squirrels entered through a hole in the shed and damaged the insulation. The work will include removing insulation and repairing barriers that failed to keep the animals out. The cost of repairs is estimated at $6,300.
The council also voted to buy a new flow meter pump for the sewer plant at a cost of $3,069. The town will pay for the pump with ARPA (America Rescue Plan Act) funds, which can be used for infrastructure.
Dr. Zora Denson, director of community relations, presented a report on the July 4th celebration, which featured the largest parade ever in the town of Heath Springs. Sixth Judicial Circuit Solicitor Randy Newman Jr. served as the grand marshal. About 1,200 people attended the event. Veterans were honored with the gift of U.S. flag lapel pins. Next year’s plans include starting the event a couple of hours later to avoid the heat and to work toward adding fireworks to the celebration. Adding fireworks would require changing the town ordinance that prohibits fireworks in town limits.
Needs assessment for grant
Prior to the regular council meeting, the town held a special meeting to review needs and how they might be addressed by Community Development Block Grants. Grazier Rhea from Catawba Regional Council of Governments reviewed last year’s list with council to determine how to proceed.
The council agreed to focus on the town park for this year’s grant application. Next year, it will consider a streetscape master plan, which will include lights and landscaping on Main Street.
CDBG assists communities in providing housing, a suitable living environment and expanded economic opportunities. Towns are selected through a statewide competitive process. Local governments receiving CDBG funds are required to provide at least a 10% match in funding to complete the projects.