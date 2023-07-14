LANCASTER — Mrs. Bonnie Knight Sears, 86, of Lancaster, widow of Franklin Delane “Frank” Sears, passed away Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Presbyterian Hospital of Dallas, Texas.
She was born in Lancaster, a daughter of the late James Edgar Knight and Ella Bell Gibson Knight.
Mrs. Sears was a member of Zion United Methodist. She had worked for Springs Industries, where she retired as a quality inspector after 40 years.
A graveside service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Sears was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 13, at Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, with the Revs. Jeff Carter and Gene Flack officiating.
Mrs. Sears is survived by her daughters, Belinda Sears Carter (Jeff) of Kaufman, Texas, and Terry Sears Chandler (Chuck) of Lancaster; two granddaughters, Miranda Langley (Timothy) of Lancaster, and Morgan Chandler (fiance Kevontae Stevenson) of Heath Springs; and a great-grandson, Luke Langley of Lancaster.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Frank D. Sears.
The family received friends from 10 to 10:45 am. Thursday, July 14, at Lancaster Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Sears.