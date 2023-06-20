Prochie L. Bryant Crawford, 80, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Prochie L. Bryant Crawford, 80, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
A daughter of the late Lex Bryant Sr. and Dotsie McQueen Bryant, she was born Jan. 11, 1939, in Chesterfield.
Her funeral service was Saturday, June 17, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, with burial in I.C. Clinton Memorial Cemetery. The Rev. Dr. Kenneth Cauthen and Pastor Dasheen Black officiated.
Viewing was Friday, June 16, at the funeral home.
Survivors include son, Herman Black of Eden, Pa.; daughters, Lori A. Steward, Barbara A. Black, Ulacey E. Stephenson, all of Lancaster; sisters, Shirley Young and Carolyn Sanders; and brother, Robert Sanders.
Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.