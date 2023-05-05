A small plane went down in the Catawba River adjacent to Sun City Carolina Lakes on Friday morning, May 5.
It was occupied by two people, both of whom escaped the plane and made it to the bank a short distance away. Neither suffered serious injuries.
The rented plane flipped onto its top when it hit the water and came to rest in shallow water fairly close to the bank.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the area surrounding the ballfields and community garden off Sun City Boulevard about 10:30 a.m. This is the area closest to the section of the river where the plane was located. Lancaster County Fire and Rescue personnel also responded.
An investigator with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) came to the scene. A representative of the company that owns the plane also responded to the scene.
“We are very thankful there were no serious injuries in this mishap,” Sheriff Barry Faile said. “If conditions like the location along the river or depth of the water at that spot had been different, the outcome might have been much worse.
"The FAA will investigate this crash, and inquiries concerning it should be directed to the FAA.”