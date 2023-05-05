LANNWS-05-10-23 PLANE CRASH

A small plane crashed in the Catawba River on Friday morning, near Sun City Carolina Lakes in Indian Land.

 Doug Barfield Lancaster County Sheriff's Office

A small plane went down in the Catawba River adjacent to Sun City Carolina Lakes on Friday morning, May 5. 

It was occupied by two people, both of whom escaped the plane and made it to the bank a short distance away. Neither suffered serious injuries.

