LANCASTER — Mrs. Sandra “Denise” Catoe Morgan, 59, of Lancaster passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at MUSC Health — Lancaster Medical Center.

She was born Sept. 5, 1963, in Lancaster, a daughter of Sandra Laney Catoe and the late John Lee Catoe. Denise loved her dogs, camping and traveling to the mountains and the beach. She was an avid fan of Clemson football and NASCAR racing. Denise loved to cook and watch cooking shows.