LANCASTER — Mrs. Sandra “Denise” Catoe Morgan, 59, of Lancaster passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at MUSC Health — Lancaster Medical Center.
She was born Sept. 5, 1963, in Lancaster, a daughter of Sandra Laney Catoe and the late John Lee Catoe. Denise loved her dogs, camping and traveling to the mountains and the beach. She was an avid fan of Clemson football and NASCAR racing. Denise loved to cook and watch cooking shows.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Denise will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, at Hyde Park Baptist Church, with the Rev. Sam Kennington officiating.
Denise is survived by her husband, Stuart Morgan, of 26 years of Lancaster; three daughters, Kristen Privette of Fort Mill, Ansley Richburg of Edisto Island and Corey Ayer of Lexington; her mother, Sandra Laney Whitaker of Lancaster; two brothers, John Lee Catoe of Great Falls and Stanley Allen Catoe (Kimberly) of Lancaster; three grandchildren, Tiffany, Carson and Kerrington; two nephews, Blaze and Cason Catoe; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Tom and Martha Morgan, mother-in-law, Diane Perkins; brothers-in-law, Greg Morgan (Wendy), Kerry Morgan and Lane Morgan (Melissa); her dogs, Luna and Moe; and numerous nephews and nieces.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, at Hyde Park Baptist Church Memorial Center.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family in lieu of flowers.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Denise.