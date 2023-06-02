FORT MILL — Andrew Jacob Nims, 30, passed away Saturday, May 27, 2023.
He was born July 11, 1992, in Charlotte, N.C., a son of Joseph Samuel Nims and Sherry Ann Belcher Nims. He was the husband of Abbygail Ruth Hancock Nims. Andrew graduated from The Citadel with his bachelor’s degree in business administration. He was a car enthusiast. If you needed to know anything about a car, he could tell you what you needed to know. He enjoyed Formula 1 Racing, video games, the Carolina Panthers games, and playing with his fur baby, Doug. Andrew enjoyed cooking, breweries and trying new restaurants. Andrew played bass and learned from his dad. He loved music of all kinds and loved going to concerts. He loved daddy/daughter shopping days with his daughter, Harper Rose. Andrew loved his family dearly and spending time with them.