The Lancaster County School District is making progress with its search for a new superintendent.
The S.C. School Board Association is moving forward with the process after receiving 20 applicants for the job. The application process closed June 5.
The School Board Association will be doing the candidates' interviews. Just how many of the 20 applicants will be interviewed is not known.
The district is looking to replace Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Phipps, who is retiring at the end of June 2024.
Over the past several months, the School Board Association has been holding local focus groups with the public regarding what residents of Lancaster County would like to see in their next superintendent. A total of 230 people participated in 13 focus groups and a five-week online survey garnered 1,648 responses.
“You had a good bit of participation,” said Judy LeGrand, superintendent search coordinator with the School Board Association. “It gives you a barometer of public opinion.”
Of the responses, LeGrand came away with the following facts. The next superintendent needs to have school bond experience, good communications skills, knowledge of the Lancaster County communities (Buford, Kershaw, Indian Land, etc.), have a heart for students and be supportive of principals and teachers.
“They want the next superintendent to be visible and in the schools and community,” LeGrand said. “It is very clear that the majority of people feel that the next superintendent needs to understand the difference of the communities. It's not a one-size-fits-all.
"You can tell your community is passionate about your students. You had a lot of people take their time and share their heart. They want to put the children first and want a top-notch education for all the students, no matter where they live,” she said.
Of the 1,648 online responses, 67% were parents. Board member Courtney Green said the surveys were beneficial in knowing the direction the board should go.
“We need to put a lot of credence into that and that we hear the people,” she said.
Board Chairman Brad Small added that the surveys and focus groups were important to have.
“It is important because the next superintendent is their superintendent," he said. "We take what they say to heart.”
