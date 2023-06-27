LANSPTS-06-28-23 KERSHAW LEGION

Kershaw Eagles coach Mike Lucas talks to pitcher Logan Neal during the Eagles’ game Monday, June 26, at Fort Mill Post 43.

 Mac Banks

FORT MILL — The Fort Mill Post 43 juniors routed the Kershaw Eagles, 19-11, getting on base about every way possible.

The Post 43 juniors walked 19 times, on top of 12 hits, and stole 18 bases to improve to 5-2 on the season. Fort Mill scored in every inning, including seven runs in the third.