FORT MILL — The Fort Mill Post 43 juniors routed the Kershaw Eagles, 19-11, getting on base about every way possible.
The Post 43 juniors walked 19 times, on top of 12 hits, and stole 18 bases to improve to 5-2 on the season. Fort Mill scored in every inning, including seven runs in the third.
Fort Mill was led by four hitters — Alex Smith, Kade Balsinger, James Knoll and Gavin Oberg, who each got two hits. Balsinger drove in three runs and Knoll drove in five runs for Post 43.
Fort Mill scored eight runs in the first two innings, with four in each inning. Kershaw was able to keep pace with them and tied the game in the third inning at 8-8. But that was before Post 43 scored seven runs in the bottom of the third inning to take a 15-8 lead.
At that point, Kershaw was unable to keep pace, despite adding three more runs in the fifth inning. Post 43 scored four more runs over the final three innings.
Kershaw helped Fort Mill along by walking 19 batters. Brayden Hampton walked five times and Justin Brink walked four times for Post 43. Brink also stole three bases, as did Quinn Clouden.
On the mound, Post 43 used four pitchers, with Zach Young getting the start. Post 43 pitchers walked nine Kershaw batters in the game.
Oberg pitched an inning and two thirds, allowing four runs on a hit, and Alex Downes went an inning and a third, allowing two runs on three hits. Knoll closed the game out for Fort Mill, going one and two third innings and striking out two. Downes got the win for Post 43.
Kershaw used six pitchers, with Logan Neal going the longest time on the mound, throwing two innings and allowing eight runs on six hits, while walking six. The Eagles had another pitcher walk four, and their third pitcher of the game walked five.
At the plate for the Eagles, Lawson Polson went 3-4 with an RBI and Kenny Bailey went 2-3 with two RBIs. Royce Hilton went 1-5 with two RBIs.