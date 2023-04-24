LANSPTS-04-26-23 ROUNDUP Kucia

Indian Land High School’s Mason Kucia won the Southern Cross tournament with a two-day total of 144 on Saturday, April 22.

 file photo

Golf

Indian Land: Indian Land’s Mason Kucia won the Southern Cross tournament over 91 other golfers Saturday, April 22. Kucia shot a two-day total of 144 (75-69) to win by one stroke.

— Compiled by Mac Banks and Robert Howey

Trending Videos