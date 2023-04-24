Golf
Indian Land: Indian Land’s Mason Kucia won the Southern Cross tournament over 91 other golfers Saturday, April 22. Kucia shot a two-day total of 144 (75-69) to win by one stroke.
On day one of the tournament, he shot a 75 (38-37) and had three birdies, five bogeys and one double bogey. On day two, he shot a 69 (35-34) with five birdies and three bogeys.
As a team, Indian Land finished 15th out of 21 teams in the field.
Baseball
Andrew Jackson: The Andrew Jackson Volunteers stayed unbeaten in Region 5-2A baseball play with a 7-0 road win over Chesterfield High School on Friday, April 21.
Brady Williams hurled the win for the No. 2 Vols, striking out seven and allowing three hits and no walks. He aided his cause with a double, walk and stolen base.
Fuller Sims worked two frames to complete the shutout with two strikeouts.
Landon Peavy paced the Vols' attack with two hits and a stolen base. Joaquin Espinoza had a hit, walk and two RBIs. Hammond Wrenn supplied a hit and two RBIs. Brady Jackson had a hit, walk and an RBI.
Lancaster: Lancaster High School dropped its seventh straight game, falling to host Chester High on Monday, April 24.
The Cyclones took a 2-0 lead after one inning and stayed on top for the victory.
Tony Shannon led the four-hit Lancaster attack with a double. Landon Carter had a hit and a stolen base. Jalen McGriff and Carter Cox each had a hit.
Cox went four innings for the loss, yielding nine hits and six runs and two walks. He fanned six.
Darius Jackson hurled a frame, giving up a hit, a run, a walk with two strikeouts.
Buford: Hunter Gainey earned the win as the No. 7 Buford Yellow Jackets blanked Central High School of Pageland in a Region 5-2A road win Friday, April 21.
Gainey, in six frames, fanned seven and yielded a hit and a walk.
Kendall Adams finished off the shutout, allowing a walk in an inning of work.
Brody Sanders led the Jackets' batters with two hits, a walk, a stolen base and scored twice.
Shane Stacks supplied a double, three RBIs, a walk and a stolen base. Trey Ewing drilled a double and scored a run. Will Rape had a hit, an RBI, a stolen base and scored a run.
Softball
Buford: The Buford softball team pummeled Central High on Friday, April 21, beating them 18-4.
Buford had 16 hits in the game and was led by Laney Allen and Kelsey Watson, both of who had three hits. Caroline Plyler and Aspen King also had two hits in the win.
Plyler got the win, going four innings and striking out eight in the process.
Soccer
Andrew Jackson: The Andrew Jackson boys soccer team beat York Prep Academy, 4-0, on Friday, April 21.
Buford: The Buford girls soccer team beat Lancaster, 5-1, on Friday, April 21.