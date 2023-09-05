LANNWS-09-09-23 CITY HELIPORT

MUSC Health-Lancaster staff members, doctors and government officials smile during the chamber’s ribbon-cutting ceremony in the new helicopter landing pad in the Lancaster hospital’s parking lot in April. 

 Haley Jones

Lancaster City Council unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance to allow certain additions pertaining to heliports, or helicopter landing places, at the Aug. 22 City Council meeting.

The request to increase helicopter-landing places in the city came from MUSC Health - Lancaster Medical Center.