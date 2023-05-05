John Lucius Cauthen of Kershaw passed away from this life on April 16, 2023.
John Lucius Cauthen of Kershaw passed away from this life on April 16, 2023.
Born in Kershaw County on June 5, 1928, he was the son of the late Marion Summers Cauthen and the late Olivia Ladell Truesdale Cauthen.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Annie Sue Rollins Cauthen; and a brother, Odell Cauthen.
John attended Kershaw schools and his working life was spent as a supervisor in the weaving department at Springs Industries. He served his country in the Korean Conflict in the U.S. Army’s 27th Infantry Regiment (The Wolfhounds). He was honorably discharged in 1952 with the rank of sergeant first class.
John was generous, hard-working and always grateful. His favorite comment was “God has blessed me all my life.” He enjoyed reading, woodworking, gardening and traveling the United States.
Always active in church work, John grew up as a junior steward in the Kershaw First Methodist Church. Later, he was active in the Sunday school of the Kershaw Second Baptist Church and as an elder in the Beaver Creek Presbyterian Church. He volunteered with Meals on Wheels for about 17 years.
John is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Bobbie Stover Cauthen; his son, John W. Cauthen, (fiancee, Kim); three grandchildren, Stephanie (Marc) Truesdale, Shawn (Emily) Cauthen and Shane Cauthen; four great-grandchildren, Charlie, Denton and Connor Truesdale and Austin Cauthen. His sister, Sara Helms, also survives him.
A service of remembrance for John was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23, in Baker Conference Center, Kershaw, with military honors. The family received friends following the service.
A private burial was held in Kershaw City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Alzheimer’s Disease Research, P.O. Box 1950, Clarksburg, MD 20871; or Beaver Creek Presbyterian Church, 1928 Kershaw Country Club Road, Kershaw, SC 29067.
Arrangements were under the care of Baker Funeral Home, Kershaw, www.bakerfunerals.com.