Pamela Jones watched her three sons struggle to keep up with their learning during the pandemic shutdown. She was familiar with retention lapses over summer breaks, but found the shutdown created even greater deficits.
She was spending hours teaching her three sons and helping neighborhood children with their lessons.
“The thought came to me to start a summer camp to help bridge the gap in education, to bring these kids back to where they need to be and to keep them going through the summer,” she said. “And mostly to keep them off video games and TV.”
So she stared Camp Lifeline in the summer of 2021.
The camp just completed its third summer and the mounting praise it has garnered, along with the growing waiting list, indicate it was its best year so far.
“God put this in my heart and has provided all we needed,” Jones said. “This was the best summer camp of the past three years.”
Jones is now a third-grade teacher at Heath Springs Elementary School. Up until the pandemic, she was a stay-at-home mom. Her call to help children learn was so strong that she became a certified teacher over the past three years.
Positive programming
Camp Lifeline is an eight-week summer camp held at Heath Springs Elementary. The free camp serves children from kindergarten through fifth grade. Students are taught by certified teachers.
Slots are limited and it fills soon after it opens for registration in March. So far, it has served about 65 students. Students from Heath Springs Elementary, McDonald Green Elementary, Discovery School and three from Rock Hill School District have attended the camp, which runs from mid-June to late July.
Students work on reading, writing and math daily, as well as critical thinking, positive actions and “having believing hearts to do it,” Jones said.
The children learn about storytelling and the elements involved such as characters, setting, plot and solution.
Camp Lifeline addresses the whole student. Each morning they start with the Camp Lifeline motto: “I am smart. I am focused. I am not easily distracted by others. I do my work to the best of my ability. I have everything I need to be successful. I believe in myself.”
Small groups and fun
The summer program offers small groups, one-on-one instruction, and Fun Fridays, when a community business or service agency visits the children. This summer, those visitors included Lynches River Electric Co-op, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Veritek Technologies and Heath Springs Fire Department.
While the children enjoy the learning experiences coming to them, they really enjoy boarding the buses for a field trip each year to Neptune Island Waterpark in Hartsville.
“We know that for some kids, this is the only summer vacation they get,” Jones said.
The students also enjoyed bowling and playing golf.
Tina Williams’ third-grader, Laylah Reeves, was falling behind in school because of an attention deficit disorder and a learning disability. The extra personalized attention has helped her daughter improve socially and academically.
“I feel Laylah has improved in her reading,” Williams said. “She is still learning to process sounds, but the four weeks this summer at the camp have definitely helped keep her focus.”
Community support
Jones has complete faith in God to see that the needs of the camp are met. She said the community and her church family at Lifeline Ministry in Lancaster have supported the camp from the beginning.
She mentioned Hwy 55, Pizza Hut, Pizza Inn and the Lancaster Bowling Center as sources of ongoing support. Jones also mentioned Nutramax Laboratories and the town of Heath Springs.
Jones gives special thanks to her mentor, Heath Springs Community Relations Director Dr. Zora Denson, who helped her get the program started.