Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley spoke to a record-breaking crowd Monday in Indian Land.
Haley’s town hall drew more than 1,000 people Aug. 28 at CrossRidge. Doors opened at 12:30 p.m. for the 2 p.m. event, and a line had already formed by noon.
Haley rallied voters with key points on national debt elimination, supporting veterans, anti-abortion legislation and the removal of gender discussion in classrooms.
The event was hosted by the Greater Indian Land Chamber of Commerce, led by President Mike Neese, who represents S.C. House District 44.
Haley spoke for 43 minutes, mainly discussing how her candidacy takes a moderate approach, compared to the more extreme Republican viewpoints held by competitors like former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and pharmaceutical sales company founder Vivek Ramaswamy.
Her speech appealed to the veterans and law enforcement employees in the crowd, including Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile, Lancaster Police Chief Don Roper and multiple officers, when she said support for veterans’ health care needs to improve at the national level, and that support for law enforcement will improve under her leadership, if elected.
“God bless our law enforcement,” Haley said. “Sheriff, when I’m president, you will always feel the love. We always have to have the backs of our law enforcement.”
Attendees also included Congressman Ralph Norman, Lancaster County Councilman Brian Carnes, school board vice-chair Melvin Stroble, county fire marshal Mike Magette and Indian Land firefighters.
Jim Mayer, the self-proclaimed “Mayer of Sun City,” said he came to Haley’s town hall after watching her debate segment.
“After watching her Republican debates last week, I was impressed with what she said and what she’s doing. And I want to hear more about what she’s planning to do as president,” Mayer said.
Haley also spoke about her time as governor of South Carolina and as U.S. ambassador for the United Nations. She served as governor for two terms, from 2011-17, and as UN ambassador from 2017-18.
“I’ve been to the border, and I didn’t pull a Kamala (Harris) and go and come back,” Haley said. “I went 400 miles down that border. Five-and-a-half-million illegal immigrants have crossed that border. We had enough fentanyl cross that border last year that would kill every single American.”
York County resident Craig Craze said he was excited for Haley’s speech, even though he was stuck outside in a long line hoping to get in as the venue reached capacity.
“Looking at the presidential debate, and looking at someone who I think, one, we’re familiar with her leadership style, and, two, who actually looks like she has her head around policy, and isn’t trying to win a high school popularity vote (makes her favorable),” he said. “I’m looking for a serious politician, not someone that’s trying to cater to angry people.”
Haley spoke about eliminating discussions of gender and preferred pronouns in classrooms, to “empower strong women.”
“How would we get our girls comfortable with biological boys in the locker room?” Haley said. “You can’t. We’re supposed to remember that we need to build strong girls because strong girls become strong women and strong women become strong leaders.”
Indian Land resident Dan Jordan said Haley is in his top two for Republican presidential nominees.
“She’s pretty sharp, she has been around government as governor and as ambassador with the United Nations,” Jordan said. “So she has a good background in ethics and she’s very well fit to be our next president.”
Jordan said he hoped the overwhelming message in her speech would be positive with the intention to “turn this country around.”
Haley criticized her party for increasing the national debt with earmarked spending and COVID stimulus packages. She said Republicans gave the U.S. 7,000 additional earmarked spending items, which are provisions inserted into a discretionary spending bill for specific interest groups, rather than the general population.
“I would love to tell you Biden did that to us, but you heard me say it before,” Haley said. “I’ve always spoken in hard truths to you — as your governor, as ambassador, and again running for office ... as president. Our Republicans did that to us.”
Ken Cuevas came to the day’s rally as a moderate voter, unsure which party he will end up voting for, but said he is looking for a more moderate candidate.
“I’m not all Republican. I’m not all Democrat. I’m somewhere in the middle and I find Nikki Haley kind of meets that,” Cuevas said. “I come from a Christian background, so I have a lot of Christian values, which I think she emulates, and is something that I really liked.”