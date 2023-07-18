KERSHAW — Mr. Johnny “John Boy” Miller Sr., 78, was the son of Frances Miller Moore and the late Robert Louis Laney, and was reared by his stepfather, Buddy Ray Moore. He departed this life on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
Johnny was a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church.
Survivors are two children, Sheila Miller and Johnny Miller Jr.; his mother, Francis Moore; stepfather, Buddy Ray Moore; two siblings, Jamil Majeed and Peggy Miller; and five grandchildren.
Funeral service was 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church, with burial in the Highland Heights Cemetery.