Jeremy Smith has been named as new head football coach at Andrew Jackson High School.
Smith, 32, was the offensive coordinator at Boiling Springs High School last season, where the Bulldogs went to the 5A playoffs.
From the Spartanburg area, Smith went to Dorman High School. He has been an assistant coach for 11 years and has coached in places such as Sumter and Clover, where he served as offensive line coach. But for the past couple of years, Smith has been looking to move into a head coaching role.
“I have worked for some really good head coaches, but I wanted to be a head coach,” he said. “I felt like this was a good opportunity for my family. It was a very good setup.”
Smith and his wife, Alex, who have three children all under 10 years old, wanted to be in a community and county with a good school system. He said Kershaw met all those requirements.
“We were looking for a place to raise our kids,” Smith said. “I wanted to be at a place that had good schools.”
Smith said he was very comfortable interviewing for the Volunteers job, which opened up after Todd Shigley stepped down near the end of April, leaving the education field for the business world.
Smith said Shigley left the Andrew Jackson program in good shape.
“Our expectation is the same success as last year,” Smith said. “I think coach Shigley did a great job.”
Smith said he would put his on touch on things, but the program was in a good place on his arrival.
“The bar has already been set for them,” he said.
Smith said he has already hit the ground running. The Lancaster County School Board approved his hiring at the June 13 meeting.
Andrew Jackson athletic director Jimbo Barton said he had 28 apply for the head football coach job and they ended up interviewing five applicants. He said Smith's stood out of those five people.
"We felt like we liked what he had to offer," Barton said. "The way he presented himself and what he spoke of in how he wanted to run a program."
