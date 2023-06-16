LANCASTER — Agnes Catledge Hilton Cauthen, 92, passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
She was born May 31, 1931, in Chesterfield County, a daughter of the late Carroll and Ella Poston Catledge.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
LANCASTER — Agnes Catledge Hilton Cauthen, 92, passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
She was born May 31, 1931, in Chesterfield County, a daughter of the late Carroll and Ella Poston Catledge.
She is survived by sons, Jackie and Danny Hilton; two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a great-great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Joe Hilton and Ray Cauthen; parents; a grandson; four brothers; and two sisters.
Celebration of life service is 3 p.m. Monday, June 19, at Burgess Funeral Home, with receiving one hour before. Entombment following at Lancaster Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge.